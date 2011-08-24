SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Wednesday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take further measures to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

Water treatment services provider Asia Environment may be in focus after its CEO, Wang Hongchun, made an offer for the entire company through a special purpose vehicle called Ciena Enterprises. Ciena is offering shareholders S$0.30 per share, a premium of 33.3 percent over the last traded price, in cash or one new ordinary share in Ciena.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

- Singapore's Mapletree Industrial Trust said on Tuesday it had issued 48.5 million private placement new units at S$1.09 each and 117 million new units at S$1.06 a piece related to its preferential offering. The units will be listed on the Singapore Exchange from 0100 GMT.

-- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS

- Singapore's Technics Oil and Gas, which designs and fabricates modules and equipment for the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it had won two contract engineering orders worth a total of S$8.5 million.

-- LION TECK CHIANG

- Singapore steel and property firm Lion Teck Ching said on Tuesday its net profit for the full year ended June rose 47 percent from a year earlier to S$18.9 million, lifted by high demand for steel.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.22 percent on Tuesday to 2,765.15 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.97 percent to finish at 11,176.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.43 percent to 1,162.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 4.29 percent higher at 2,446.06.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)