SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Thursday following gains on Wall Street overnight, in a sign risk appetite may be returning as gold prices tumbled and investors jumped back into beaten-down U.S. financial shares.

Property developer Overseas Union Enterprises may be in focus after it said it was proposing to adopt a share purchase mandate to allow it to acquire its issued shares. It will be convening an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders approval for the mandate.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1177.6 1.31% 15.250 USD/JPY 77 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2941 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1748.99 -0.09% -1.560 US CRUDE CLc1 85.44 0.33% 0.280 DOW JONES 11320.71 1.29% 143.95 ASIA ADRS 120.92 -1.35% -1.66 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St up as investors flee gold; Apple CEO quits > Bonds sag as stocks rally, traders book gains > Dollar edges higher as investors await Bernanke > Gold posts biggest drop since 1980 on Fed fears > Brent rises above $110 as U.S. crude stocks dip

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL

- Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, acquired Indonesian sugar refiner Duta Sugar International for $104 million in July, the head of its Indonesian unit Hendri Saksti told Reuters on Wednesday.

-- RAFFLES EDUCATION

- Private education provider Raffles Education said its net profit for the year ended June 30 fell 20 percent to S$42 million, hurt by lower enrolments of students in China and the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the yuan.

-- PEC

- Oil and gas services firm PEC said its net profit fell 64 percent in the fourth quarter to S$3.5 million, due in part to a drop in sales and losses from its share of results from joint ventures.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.64 percent on Wednesday to 2,719.90 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.29 percent to 11,320.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.31 percent to 1,177.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.88 percent to 2,467.69.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ron Popeski)