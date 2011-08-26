By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Singapore shares may open lower on Friday after losses on Wall Street overnight amid weak U.S. job data, and as investors grow more cautious ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways will be in focus after it said will raise S$158.6 million ($132 million) in a rights issue to shore up its capital, two weeks after it resumed flights in Australia following a six-week suspension.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- AMTEK ENGINEERING

- Precision engineering firm Amtek Engineering said its fourth quarter net profit jumped more than 16 times to $9.6 million, from $595,000 a year ago, helped by a foreign exchange gain.

-- AUSGROUP

- Oil and gas services firm Ausgroup said it had a fourth quarter net profit of A$4.4 million, from a loss of A$5.3 million in the same period a year ago, helped by a rise in revenue due to increased business from the oil and gas and liquefied natural gas sectors.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.69 percent to 2,765.74 points on Thursday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.51 percent at 11,149.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.56 percent to 1,159.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.95 percent to 2,419.63.

