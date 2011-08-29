By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Singapore shares may rise on Monday following gains in Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve was seen to have left the door open for future measures to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways may be in focus after it said it had appointed Chin Yau Seng as its chief executive officer, replacing Tony Davis, who will leave the company on November 1.

> Wall St posts 1st weekly gain in more than a month > Bonds rise as Bernanke keeps stimulus door open > Dollar tumbles after Bernanke; U.S. jobs data ahead > Gold rises 2 pct as Bernanke raises easing hopes > Oil rises as Irene targets U.S. East Coast

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CHINA MINZHONG

- China Minzhong said its net profit for April-June rose 32.9 percent to 96.9 million yuan from a year ago, helped by an increase in sales of its processed vegetables and fresh vegetables produce.

-- EPICENTRE

- Apple products distributor Epicentre, said its second half net profit fell 97 percent to S$42,000 from S$1.6 million a year ago, as a tight labour market and its expansion in China led to an increase in operating expenses.

-- CENTRALAND

- Chinese property developer CentraLand said on Friday that trading in its shares will be suspended as the percentage held by the public has fallen below 10 percent.

-- PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

- Singapore stocks are unlikely to be affected by the results of the presidential elections, which saw the city state's former Deputy Prime Minister Tony Tan elected as president of the country. Tan was backed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Singapore's ruling party.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.63 percent on Friday to 2,748.18 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.21 percent to 11,284.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.51 percent to 1,176.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 2.49 percent to 2,479.85.

