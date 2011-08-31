SINGAPORE, Aug 31 Singapore shares may rise in early Wednesday trade following gains on Wall Street on Monday and Tuesday amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may act to stimulate the economy as data showed consumer confidence in the country fell to a two-year low.

Singapore financial markets were shut on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand may be in focus after it said its serviced residence arm Ascott had clinched two more properties in China.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1212.92 0.23% 2.840 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1705 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1826.89 -0.56% -10.310 US CRUDE CLc1 88.64 -0.29% -0.270 DOW JONES 11559.95 0.18% 20.70 ASIA ADRS 123.93 0.10% 0.12 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St gains as Fed minutes boost stimulus bets > Bonds gain as confidence data fuels stimulus hopes > Euro slides; array of factors stoke risk aversion > Gold rises 2 pct on weak consumer data, Fed comment > Oil jumps 2 pct as market eyes storms, economy

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL

- Commodities firm Olam International said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 38 percent from a year ago, helped by higher margins from its recent investments in plantations and processing.

-- WINGTAI HOLDINGS

- Property developer Wing Tai Holdings said its fourth quarter net profit more than doubled to S$170.6 million from S$68.9 million a year earlier.

-- SBS TRANSIT

- Singapore bus and rail operator SBS Transit, a unit of transport company ComfortDelgro , said it has won the tender to operate Singapore's fifth railway line, the Downtown Line. The award of the 19-year license would allow SBS Transit to more than double its share of the rail network in Singapore.

-- CHIP ENG SENG

- Chip Eng Seng, a construction firm that also develops property, said it has been awarded a construction contract worth S$113 million by Singapore's Housing & Development Board.

-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS

- Millennium & Copthorne Hotels , which is 54 percent owned by property developer City Developments, said the agreement for the potential sale of Tanglin Shopping Centre has been extended by a month till Sept 26. M&C owns part of the mall which is located near Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.59 percent on Monday to 2,791.89 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.18 percent to finish at 11,559.95 on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.23 percent to 1,212.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.55 percent higher at 2,576.11.

