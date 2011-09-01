SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Singapore shares may start the new month on a positive note on Thursday, tracking U.S. gains on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but local property stocks may be in focus after the government raised land development charges.

Singapore's Wilmar International may be in focus after announcing its Australian sugar unit Sucrogen failed to get the support needed to go ahead with its proposed purchase of assets belonging to Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association.

Property stocks such as CapitaLand may also be in the spotlight after the Singapore government raised land development charges for the six months starting Sept 1 to reflect higher property values.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1218.89 0.49% 5.970 USD/JPY 76.77 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1828.29 0.27% 4.990 US CRUDE CLc1 88.73 -0.09% -0.070 DOW JONES 11613.53 0.46% 53.58 ASIA ADRS 125.70 1.43% 1.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ends worst month in year on upbeat note > U.S. bonds fall but set for best month since late 2008 > Swiss franc jumps as govt to 'live with' strength > Gold down but off lows on US data, Fed hopes > Brent crude gains on US gasoline drawdown

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES

- Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, said on Thursday it has formed a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop logistic facilities in Japan. Each partner will invest $250 million of equity over a projected three years, it said.

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL

- Singapore commodities firm Olam said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy India's Hemarus Industries for $73.8 million. When completed, the deal will give Olam a sugar milling facility with a capacity of 3,500 tons crush per day as well as a 20 megawatt co-generation facility.

-- YANLORD LAND GROUP

- Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord said on Wednesday it had sold 155, or 60.3 percent, of the 257 apartment units on the first day of launch at its Yanlord Sunland Gardens project in Shanghai, China. The company achieved 1.7 billion yuan ($266.6 million) in pre-sales of the units, it said.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 3.34 percent on Wednesday to 2,885.26 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.46 percent to finish at 11,613.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.49 percent to 1,218.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.13 percent higher at 2,579.46.

