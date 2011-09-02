SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Singapore shares face a weak start on Friday after data overnight showed U.S. factory growth slowed in August. Investors are also likely to remain cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs numbers later on Friday.

Singapore technologies provider CSE Global may be in focus after it said its subsidiary, W-Industries, had secured new orders in the United States worth $95 million in the first seven months of 2011, up from $52 million in January-July 2010.

- Singapore's Armstrong Industrial, which makes precision molded components, said on Thursday it has appointed Sin Wan Lin as group chief financial officer. Sin was a senior audit manager at Ernst & Young, the company said.

- Tritech Group said on Thursday its subsidiary, Tritech Consultants, had been awarded a S$9.2 million ($7.6 million) contract to supervise the construction of part of Singapore's Downtown Line Stage 3 subway project.

- Singapore's mDR, which sells mobile communication devices and services, said on Thursday it plans to issue as many as 1.585 billion new shares at S$0.005 a piece, as well as up to 6.34 billion warrants, each carrying the right to subscribe for one new share at S$0.005.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.63 percent on Thursday to 2,867.18 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.03 percent to finish at 11,493.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.19 percent to 1,204.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.30 percent to 2,546.04.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.204 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)