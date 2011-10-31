(Refiles to add missing text)

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Singapore shares may open lower on Monday, following a weak start in Tokyo and Seoul trading. U.S. stocks ended Friday mixed following a rally on Europe's deal to stem its debt crisis. Singapore's Straits Times Index had surged around 7 percent last week.

Oil rig maker Sembcorp Marine Ltd may be in focus after it secured two engineering contracts worth $300 million from Exxon Mobil Corp to build floating storage and offloading facilities at the Banyu Urip oilfield in Indonesia.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.09 0.04% 0.500 USD/JPY 75.77 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3239 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1741.89 0.14% 2.450 US CRUDE CLc1 93.28 -0.04% -0.050 DOW JONES 12231.11 0.18% 22.56 ASIA ADRS 126.19 -0.27% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St, finishing flat, posts 4 weeks of gains > U.S. bond prices up as higher yields attract buyers > U.S. dollar touches new low on yen, euro holds firm > Gold eases but posts biggest weekly rise since 2009 > Oil falls on EU rescue deal skepticism

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines may get a boost from possible market share gains after Australian rival Qantas grounded its planes over the weekend, leaving nearly 70,000 passengers stranded.

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar's Australian sugar unit Sucrogen failed to secure enough support from Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling Association members for its planned purchase of Proserpine Sugar Mill, Wilmar said on Friday.

Separately, Wilmar said on Friday it had increased its $1.3 billion syndicated term loan facility to $1.5 billion.

-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD

- Great Eastern Holdings, the insurance arm of Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd , posted on Monday a 76 percent drop in third quarter net profit, hurt by marked-to-market losses on its investments.

-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS

- Singapore's central bank said on Friday it has lifted an additional capital requirement imposed on DBS Group Holdings following the breakdown of DBS's online and branch banking systems last year.

-- CHINA DAIRY GROUP LTD , FRASER AND NEAVE LIMITED

- Singapore's Fraser and Neave said on Friday it had agreed to sell its entire 29.5 percent stake in China Dairy Group to Oasis Ventures Ltd, an affiliate of Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, for around S$37.9 million ($30.5 million).

-- SMRT CORP LTD

- Singapore public transport operator SMRT posted on Friday a 26 percent drop in second-quarter net profit due to higher energy and staff costs, and said full-year earnings may fall.

-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LIMITED

- Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder said on Sunday it had won contracts worth a total of more than 1 billion Norwegian Krones ($184.6 million) to construct four platform supply vessels for Island Offshore.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 2.04 percent on Friday to 2,905.72 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.18 percent to finish at 12,231.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged 0.04 percent higher to 1,285.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.05 percent to 2,737.15.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars) ($1 = 0.933 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 5.416 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)