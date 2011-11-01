SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Singapore shares may open lower on Tuesday after losses on Wall Street overnight on new worries about Europe's debt crisis as Greece called an unexpected referendum on the new EU aid package.

CapitaMall Trust , which owns shopping malls, may be in focus after it raised S$250 million ($199.7 million) after setting the price of its private placement of new units at the bottom of the S$1.79-S$1.85 range.

The trust announced on Tuesday that it is selling 139.7 million new units for S$1.79 each to fund the upgrade of its properties and investments.

> Wall St down as MF Global falls victim to Europe > Bonds soar as stock losses fuel safety buying > Yen wary of more intervention, euro sags > Gold eases as dollar soars on Japan intervention > Oil edges lower on dollar, but posts monthly gain

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES

- Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) , the world's seventh-largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss of $91 million, compared to a $282 million profit a year ago. It also warned of a possible full-year loss for the year ended December 2011.

-- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Suntec REIT said on Monday it plans to invest S$410 million to upgrade its retail and commercial asset Suntec City. The upgrading works will start in mid-2012, and upon completion in 2015, Suntec City mall's net property income is expected to increase by 33 percent.

-- HARTAWAN HOLDINGS LTD

- Hartawan Holdings said on Monday it plans to buy an Indonesian gold mining firm in a reverse takeover deal worth S$300 million ($242 million) that would see the firm get new controlling shareholders.

-- SMB UNITED LTD

- Hong Kong-listed Boer Power Holdings, which makes integrated electrical distribution systems in China, plans to buy Singapore's maker of switchgears SMB United for S$161.2 million.

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP

- Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has reprimanded the country's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp over the failure of its online and branch banking systems in September this year.

-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Wilmar International, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, said on Monday it has appointed Ho Kiam Kong as its chief financial officer from Nov 1.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange said on Monday it had told MF Global's Singapore unit not to take on any more derivative positions and to reduce existing positions with immediate effect.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD

- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses, said on Monday it will jointly invest $500 million of equity developing facilities in Japan over the next three years.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.72 percent on Monday to 2,855.77 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.26 percent at 11,955.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.47 percent to 1,253.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.93 percent to 2,684.41.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)