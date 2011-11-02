SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Wednesday as Greek plans to hold a referendum on its euro zone bailout package added to uncertainty and sent financial markets tumbling overnight.

DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, may be in focus after it posted a 6 percent rise in third quarter net profit to S$762 million, beating expectations, as strong loan growth propelled a rise in net interest income.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1218.28 -2.79% -35.020 USD/JPY 78.29 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9907 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1716.89 -0.12% -2.060 US CRUDE CLc1 91.17 -1.11% -1.020 DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48% -297.05 ASIA ADRS 117.95 -2.23% -2.69 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Greek vote brings uncertainty back to Wall St > Prices gain for a third day on euro zone worries > Euro selloff pauses as attention turns to Fed > Gold down but off session low as euro cuts losses > Brent oil slips on EU turmoil, weak economic data

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore Press Holdings, which has a near-monopoly of newspaper publishing in the city-state, said on Tuesday it has increased the number of magazines in its stable through the purchase of ACP Magazines for S$58 million ($46.3 million).

-- CAPITALAND

- Property developer said on Tuesday its CapitaValue Homes unit has bought two sites in China that have been slated for low-cost housing.

-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Electronics contract manufacturer Hi-P International said its third quarter net profit fell 42.4 percent to S$6.5 million despite a rise in revenue as it was hurt by pricing pressure, higher material and labour costs.

-- MERCATOR LINES (SINGAPORE) LTD

- Mercator Lines (Singapore) said on Tuesday lower freight rates and trade volume pulled down its second quarter net 83 percent, sending shares of its Indian parent Mercator Lines Ltd down 5.7 percent in a weak Mumbai market.

-- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD

- Boustead Singapore, which provides engineering services and develops industrial facilities, said its unit has won a S$57 million contract to design and build a manufacturing, technology and office facility for a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index lost 2.33 percent on Tuesday to 2,789.35 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.48 percent to 11,657.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.79 percent to 1,218.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.89 percent to 2,606.96.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)