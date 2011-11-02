SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Singapore shares are likely to have a cautious start on Thursday as weak earnings by two of the city-state's three banks could further dent sentiment, while concerns grow over the worsening Greek debt crisis.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, may be in focus after posting a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit on a trading income loss and lower profit from its insurance arm, missing expectations.
However overnight gains in U.S. stocks might provide some relief after the Federal Reserve said it was mulling the possibility of buying more mortgage debt to spur a struggling economic recovery.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1237.9 1.61% 19.620 USD/JPY 78.12 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9889 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1738.19 0.03% 0.490 US CRUDE CLc1 92.5 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 11836.04 1.53% 178.08 ASIA ADRS 119.50 1.31% 1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St on edge over Greece but Bernanke soothes > US bonds steady to lower as Fed cuts growth outlook > Euro subdued as ECB meeting, G20 summit loom > Gold rises after Fed sees stronger Q3; EU eyed > Oil mixed weighing Europe woes, Fed outlook
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank posted on Wednesday a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as trading income fell and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings.
-- COSCO CORPORATION LTD
- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corporation reported on Wednesday a 42 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by higher costs at its yards and lower charter-hire rates for its dry-bulk vessels.
-- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD
- Shares of Parkson Retail Asia, a department store operator with operations in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 0100 GMT. The company sold 147 million shares at S$0.94 each.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.63 percent on Wednesday to 2,834.75 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.53 percent to finish at 11,836.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.61 percent to 1,237.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.27 percent to 2,639.98.
(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)