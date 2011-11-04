SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Friday, after Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that could threaten its membership in the euro zone and the European Central Bank surprised the markets with an interest rate cut.

Singapore Airlines may be in focus after it posted on Thursday a 49 percent drop in second-quarter net profit due to high jet fuel prices and said yields will remain under pressure.

> Greek about face on vote, ECB rate cut boost shares > Bonds fall after ECB rate cut aids riskier assets > Euro jumps on Greece hopes outweigh ECB rate cut > Gold rises 1.5 pct on ECB rate cut, Greece fears > Oil rises on Greece hopes, surprise ECB rate cut

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

- Sembcorp Industries said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 8.9 percent to S$222.4 million as last year's profit was boosted partly by an exceptional gain from the settlement of disputed foreign exchange transactions.

Its gross profit also dropped 13 percent in July-September compared to a year ago, due to lower contribution from its marine business.

-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

- Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig-builder, on Thursday reported a 25 percent fall in its quarterly net profit to S$222.5 million compared to a year ago, partly due to higher cost of sales.

-- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST

- Perennial China Retail Trust said on Friday it will buy 50 percent stake in a shopping mall in Chengdu, China for a S$455 million ($357.7 million).

-- HYFLUX LTD

- Water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 34 percent to S$12.6 million, hurt by lower contributions from the Middle East and North Africa.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.87 percent on Thursday to 2,810.04 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.76 percent to 12,044.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.88 percent to 1,261.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.2 percent to 2,697.97.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)