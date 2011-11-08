SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Singapore shares are set for a cautious start on Tuesday after Italy's government bond yields soared to near 15-year highs, placing the euro zone's third-largest economy at the centre of the region's debt crisis.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd may be in focus after announcing it will increase its stake in Thai affiliate Advanced Info Services PCL to 23.32 percent from 21.27 percent. SingTel will buy 61 million Advanced Info shares for up to S$328 million ($258.7 million).

Wall St edges up in choppy day, swayed by Europe
US bond prices gain as Europe fears shift to Italy
Swiss franc hammered, euro fragile
Gold rises 2 pct on Italy worry, technical buying
Oil up on Iran dispute, Brent/US spread to $19

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land said on Friday it was acquiring a 50 percent stake in Shanghai Renpin Property Development Co for 1.655 billion yuan ($260.6 million).

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- ST Engineering reported on Friday a 3 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, partly due to a writeback, and said it expects its full-year performance to be comparable to 2010.

-- CAPITAMALL TRUST

- Singapore shopping mall owner CapitaMall Trust said on Friday it had received an approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange to offer 139.7 million new units at S$1.79 each.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.36 percent on Friday to 2,848.24 points. The market was closed for a public holiday on Monday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.71 percent to finish at 12,068.39 on Monday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.63 percent to 1,261.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.34 percent to 2,695.25.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)