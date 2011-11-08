SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Singapore shares may open higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks posted gains overnight on news that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would resign, sparking optimism that a new leader will act more aggressively to tackle Italy's debt problem.
Singapore palm oil firm Wilmar International may be in focus after posting a 23.7 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit as margins from its oilseeds and grains business recovered, but missing expectations.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2331 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1275.92 1.17% 14.800 USD/JPY 77.74 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0787 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1787.09 0.13% 2.240 US CRUDE CLc1 96.93 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 12170.18 0.84% 101.79 ASIA ADRS 120.76 0.01% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Banks lead Wall St higher as Berlusconi eyes exit > U.S. bonds fall on news Berlusconi to quit > Euro holds gains, eyes on Chinese data > Gold retreats after Berlusconi says to resign > Oil up as Italy's PM to resign, Brent slips vs WTI
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- NOBLE GROUP
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group has added Citigroup and Goldman Sachs as bookrunners for the planned listing of its agriculture business next year, two sources familiar of the deal said.
-- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed China Fishery said on Tuesday it had acquired two Peruvian fishing companies, which own two fishing vessels and one fishmeal processing plant, for $26.2 million. China Fishery's fishing quota had also increased to 6.21 percent in North Peru and 11.72 percent in South Peru, it added.
-- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD
- Singapore property and hospitality firm Overseas Union Enterprise said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit after tax fell 84.4 percent from a year earlier to S$19.9 million, largely due to the absence of a fair value gain.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index advanced 0.64 percent on Tuesday to 2,866.52 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.84 percent to finish at 12,170.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.17 percent to 1,275.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.20 percent to 2,727.49.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)