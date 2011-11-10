SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Singapore shares are likely to open lower on Thursday after U.S. stocks plunged more than 3 percent overnight as investors saw the spike in Italian bond yields as a signal that the European debt crisis had worsened.

Singapore Telecommunications may be in focus after it posted its sixth straight year-on-year decline in quarterly profit, hit by smaller contributions from Indian associate Bharti Airtel .

Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group may also be in the spotlight after reporting on Wednesday its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, hurt by turbulence in commodity prices as the global economy weakened.

It announced on the same day that chief executive Ricardo Leiman had quit for personal reasons, and that chairman and founder Richard Elman will run the company until a successor is named.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CAPITAMALL TRUST

- Singapore shopping mall owner CapitaMall Trust on Thursday requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending release of an announcement related to its proposed private placement. The company said on Oct 31 that it planned to issue up to 139.7 million new units at between S$1.79 and S$1.85 each.

-- STARHUB

- StarHub, Singapore's second-biggest telecom firm, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit fell 7.6 percent from a year ago as operating expenses rose faster than revenue.

-- YANLORD LAND GROUP

- Singapore-listed Chinese developer Yanlord said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit plunged 99 percent to 6.5 million yuan ($1 million) from a year earlier, hurt by lower gross floor area delivered to customers and average selling price per square metre, as well as greater net foreign exchange loss.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.27 percent on Wednesday to 2,858.66 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 3.20 percent to finish at 11,780.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 3.67 percent to 1,229.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index sunk 3.88 percent to 2,621.65.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.340 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)