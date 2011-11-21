SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Singapore shares may open lower on Monday after U.S. stock index futures fell as a U.S. congressional committee looked set to concede failure in its bid to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the deficit over the next ten years.

Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd may be in focus after it said that a contract to build eight LPG carriers for Brazil's Petrobras Transportes S.A. worth about $536 million has been made effective.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2343 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.65 -0.04% -0.480 USD/JPY 76.85 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1719.85 -0.33% -5.740 US CRUDE 97.72 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 11796.16 0.22% 25.43 ASIA ADRS 113.87 -0.25% -0.29 -------------------------------------------------------------

> U.S. futures open lower as U.S. debt panel eyed > U.S. bonds slip as stocks gain, ECB intervenes > Euro subdued, Spanish vote helps at margin > Gold posts biggest weekly loss since September > Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CAPITALAND LTD

- Singapore property developer CapitaLand said on Monday its serviced residence unit, The Ascott Limited, had secured contracts to manage two properties in Foshan and Hong Kong, China. The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

-- NOBLE GROUP

- Commodities trader Noble Group may dodge the downgrade bullet, even after poor third-quarter results, but the company has its work cut out to convince investors its risk management is robust enough to withstand increasingly volatile markets.

-- PSL HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore construction firm PSL Holdings said on Monday it was preparing the relevant documents to diversify into the coal-mining business. The company said it will be seeking shareholders' approval on the diversification.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.72 percent on Friday to 2,730.34 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.22 percent to finish at 11,796.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.04 percent to 1,215.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.60 percent to 2,572.50.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)