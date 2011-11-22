Singapore shares are likely to fall on Tuesday as the lack of progress in dealing with debt woes in Europe and the United States weighs on investor confidence.

Food group Cerebos Pacific Ltd may be in focus after New Zealand's honey products company Comvita Ltd said on Tuesday its independent directors have rejected a takeover offer from Cerebos.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.98 -1.86% -22.670 USD/JPY 76.92 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9636 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1673.99 -0.27% -4.510 US CRUDE 96.89 -0.03% -0.020 DOW JONES 11547.31 -2.11% -248.85 ASIA ADRS 110.89 -2.62% -2.98 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Sell-off runs into 4th day on Europe, US debt worries > U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk > Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps > Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears > Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OCEANUS GROUP LTD

- Abalone breeder Oceanus replied to queries from the Singapore Exchange on Monday regarding its third quarter financial results. It said the exceptionally high mortality rate of its abalones were due to poor conditions resulting from unavailable quality feed and high temperatures during the summer season.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD

- Keppel T&T said on Monday its joint venture Keppel Logistics (Foshan) Ltd has opened its new distribution centre in Foshan, China, which will add another 35,000 square meters of warehousing space for the firm.

-- SINO TECHFIBRE LTD

- Sino Techfibre's special auditors KPMG said in a report it was hindered in its efforts to conduct a probe on the firm's accounting discrepancies. KPMG said it was not given access to five of the six computers used by Sino Techfibre and the local tax bureau refused to accede to the firm's request for its sales and purchase invoices.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.19 percent on Monday to 2,697.98 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.11 percent to 11,547.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.86 percent to 1,192.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.9 percent 2,523.14.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview