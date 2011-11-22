Singapore shares are likely to fall on Tuesday as the lack of
progress in dealing with debt woes in Europe and the United
States weighs on investor confidence.
Food group Cerebos Pacific Ltd may be in focus
after New Zealand's honey products company Comvita Ltd
said on Tuesday its independent directors have rejected a
takeover offer from Cerebos.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1192.98 -1.86% -22.670
USD/JPY 76.92 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9636 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1673.99 -0.27% -4.510
US CRUDE 96.89 -0.03% -0.020
DOW JONES 11547.31 -2.11% -248.85
ASIA ADRS 110.89 -2.62% -2.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Sell-off runs into 4th day on Europe, US debt worries
> U.S. bonds climb as investors flee risk
> Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps
> Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears
> Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OCEANUS GROUP LTD
- Abalone breeder Oceanus replied to queries from the
Singapore Exchange on Monday regarding its third quarter
financial results. It said the exceptionally high mortality rate
of its abalones were due to poor conditions resulting from
unavailable quality feed and high temperatures during the summer
season.
-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD
- Keppel T&T said on Monday its joint venture Keppel
Logistics (Foshan) Ltd has opened its new distribution centre in
Foshan, China, which will add another 35,000 square meters of
warehousing space for the firm.
-- SINO TECHFIBRE LTD
- Sino Techfibre's special auditors KPMG said in a report it
was hindered in its efforts to conduct a probe on the firm's
accounting discrepancies. KPMG said it was not given access to
five of the six computers used by Sino Techfibre and the local
tax bureau refused to accede to the firm's request for its sales
and purchase invoices.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.19 percent on Monday to 2,697.98 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 2.11 percent
to 11,547.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.86 percent to 1,192.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 1.9 percent 2,523.14.
