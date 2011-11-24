BRIEF-GrubHub reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.23
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Singapore shares are likely to move lower on Thursday following a tumble in U.S. stocks overnight after a weak German bond sale exacerbated fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Singapore property and construction group TA Corp may be in focus after it said on Wednesday it had secured two contracts worth a total of S$271 million ($208 million) to build two condominiums in the city-state for Allgreen Properties.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.19 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8878 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1687.99 -0.28% -4.800 US CRUDE 95.76 -0.43% -0.420 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 -------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear > Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows > Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells > Gold falls on weak China data, lower US stocks > Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Property developer CapitaLand said on Wednesday it had sold more than 350 apartments on the first day of launch of its 583-unit condominium, Bedok Residences, in Singapore.
-- FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING LTD
- China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd has acquired $10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd, which has been accused by Muddy Waters of overstating its assets.
-- HISAKA HOLDINGS
- Manufacturing firm Hisaka said its net profit for the full year fell 30.5 percent to S$6.4 million, partly due to a fall in revenue as a result of a slowdown in global manufacturing in the second half of the year.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.5 percent to 2,676.57 points on Wednesday.
- The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 2.05 percent to 11,257.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 2.21 percent to 1,161.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.43 percent to 2,460.08.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview (Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 8 BHP Billiton Plc has begun halting operations at its Escondida copper mine in northern Chile, the world's largest, ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Earnings hit by weakness in auto business (Adds analyst comment)