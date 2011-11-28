Singapore shares are likely to rise on Monday, helped by hopes
for more concrete steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis as
Germany and France explore radical methods of securing deeper
and more rapid fiscal integration among the bloc.
Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand Ltd
may be in focus after a newspaper in Singapore
reported the firm could place its $5.3 billion projects in China
into real estate investment trust (REIT), quoting the firm's
senior executive.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1158.67 -0.27% -3.120
USD/JPY 77.55 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0243 -- 0.059
SPOT GOLD 1693.79 0.87% 14.640
US CRUDE 98.1 1.37% 1.330
DOW JONES 11231.78 -0.23% -25.77
ASIA ADRS 108.85 0.44% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St suffers worst week in 2 months on Europe woes
> US bond prices fall in profit-taking from recent gains
> Euro squeezed higher on Italy aid hopes
> Gold posts second weekly loss, technicals weak
> Crude jumps as on eurozone integration hopes
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS
- Great Eastern Holdings, the insurance arm of Singapore's
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, said it would
acquire the overseas foreign invested ordinary shares of New
China Life Insurance Co. Ltd, which is seeking a listing in Hong
Kong, for a total of $380 million.
-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced residences,
said it will acquire a 60 percent stake in in the 160-unit
Citadines Shinjuku Tokyo from Mitsubishi Estate Co and Citadines
Shinjuku Ippan Shadan Hojin, for about S$45.7 million.
-- PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD,
CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD
- Frozen fish supplier Pacific Andes Resources said its net
profit for the full year ended September 28 fell 19.4 percent to
HK$622.8 million ($79.9 million) from HK$773.1 million, hit by
higher expenses and a one-time charge related to the early
redemption of sister firm China Fishery's senior notes.
This also dragged the net profit of China Fishery down by
11.1 percent in the same period to $103.7 million, from $116.5
million a year ago.
-- SAKARI RESOURCES
- Coal miner Sakari Resources said a bridge that lies over
the Mahakam river in Indonesia had collapsed on Saturday. The
river is a major conduit of coal barge trafflic and supplies to
and from upstream mines, including the firm's Jembayan mine.
However, Sakari said production at the mine is continuing as
normal.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.24 percent on Friday to 2,643.93 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.23 percent
to 11,231.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.27 percent to 1,158.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.75 percent to 2,441.51.
(Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)