Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by
gains on Wall Street overnight on hopes of more drastic steps to
deal with the euro zone debt crisis and a strong start to the
U.S. holiday shopping season.
Property developers CapitaLand, CapitaMalls Asia
may be in focus after they said on Tuesday together
with Singbridge Holdings Pte Ltd, they have been awarded a site
in Chongqing, China, for the price of S$1.28 billion ($985.30
million).
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1192.55 2.92% 33.880
USD/JPY 78.1 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9739 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1709.59 -0.06% -1.000
US CRUDE 97.57 -0.65% -0.680
DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59% 291.23
ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66% 3.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall Street ends 7-day slide, Fitch warns U.S.
> Long yields up on Europe hopes, US retail sales
> Euro rally pauses as EU meeting, Itlay bond sale loom
> Gold surges on euro hopes, biggest gain in 3 weeks
> Oil rises on euro zone hopes, strong U.S. retail
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD
- SIA Engineering said it has signed a tailored support
package contract with Airbus to maintain Singapore Airlines'
additional fleet of fifteen A330-300 aircract being
acquired from Airbus.
-- TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD
- Construction firm Tiong Seng said on Monday its
wholly-owned subsidiary has been awarded a contract to build a
condominium in Singapore for S$189.5 million.
-- PAN HONG PROPERTY GROUP LTD
- Developer Pan Hong Property Group said its subsidiary has
agreed to sell six parcels of land in Huzhou City, China, for
234.4 million yuan.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late on Monday a strong
Singapore dollar is key to the country's economic growth as it
ensures the price stability that will enable long-term planning.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.91 percent on Monday to 2,694.43 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average surged 2.59
percent to 11,523.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
jumped 2.92 percent to 1,192.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 3.52 percent to 2,527.34.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview