SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Singapore shares may rise on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in U.S. stocks overnight as better-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for more progress towards a solution for Europe's debt woes boosted sentiment.

Singapore-listed shipbuilder STX OSV may be in focus after it said it has secured a contract worth 1.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($205.15 million) for the construction of a research vessel.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1195.19 0.22% 2.640 USD/JPY 78.06 0.3% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1716.44 0.13% 2.150 US CRUDE 99.39 -0.40% -0.430 DOW JONES 11555.63 0.28% 32.62 ASIA ADRS 112.97 0.12% 0.14 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St up for 2nd day on brighter consumer outlook > Prices sag on U.S. optimism; Europe fears remain > Euro unmoved by EFSF plans, market burned before > Gold rises with equities again, open interest down > Oil rises on U.S. consumer data, Iran-UK row

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange on Tuesday named Chng Lay Chew as chief financial officer effective Dec. 29, filling a position that has been vacant for several months.

-- EZRA HOLDINGS

- Offshore and marine services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had won a new charter and charter renewals for four offshore support vessels worth $231 million in total.

-- UNITED ENGINEERS

- United Engineers said it has established a S$500 million multicurrency medium-term note programme and appointed HSBC and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd as the joint arrangers and dealers of the programme.

-- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD

- Construction firm Lian Beng Group Ltd said it has secured contracts worth S$98 million for building works on a public housing project, a factory and a workers' dormitory in Singapore.

-- ASIATRAVEL.COM HOLDINGS LTD

- Online hotel and travel site Asiatravel.com said it made a net loss of S$1.6 million for the full year ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of S$1.6 million the year before, weighed by higher advertising and promotion expenses.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.23 percent to 2,688.10 points on Tuesday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.28 percent to 11,555.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.22 percent to 1,195.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.47 percent to 2,515.51.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)