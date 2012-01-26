SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore shares may open higher on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street overnight after a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep rates rock-bottom for at least two more years.

Singapore shipping firm Jaya Holdings Ltd may be in focus after it said Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede had expressed interest to acquire some of its assets, but no agreement had been reached yet.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1326.06 0.87% 11.410 USD/JPY 77.78 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1710.69 0.08% 1.300 US CRUDE 99.95 0.55% 0.550 DOW JONES 12756.96 0.64% 81.21 ASIA ADRS 125.30 1.94% 2.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Fed, Apple restart Wall Street's advance > Fed's extended low-rate vow lifts bond prices > Dollar off its post-Fed levels > Gold surges 2.5 pct, above $1,700 after Fed > Oil up as Fed sees low rates through late 2014

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CHINA AUTO CORP LTD, NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD

- China Auto Corp said its associate Neftech had signed a multi-million dollar agreement with American President Lines, a unit of container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines, to sell its fuel saving systems to the firm.

-- BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LTD

- Banyan Tree said TMB Bank Public Co Ltd had withdrawn its lawsuit against its unit Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Co Ltd. TMB had asked Thailand's central bankruptcy court to revoke a resolution of Laguna's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as TMB was not allowed to attend the EGM.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.48 percent on Wednesday to 2,891.64 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.64 percent to 12,756.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.87 percent to 1,326.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.14 percent higher at 2,818.31.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok)