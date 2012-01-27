SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Friday after U.S. stocks fell overnight, as investors await clearer signals on the direction of the global economy ahead of a European Union summit next week.

Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd may be in focus after it reported record annual profit for 2011 and gave a bullish outlook as high oil prices and strong demand for deepwater rigs are set to fuel growth at the world's largest rig-builder.

Singapore forestry firm, United Fiber System Ltd, said it has entered a S$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) reverse takeover deal with the owner of Indonesian coal miner PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1318.43 -0.57% -7.620 USD/JPY 77.42 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9453 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1719.49 -0.03% -0.550 US CRUDE 99.72 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12734.63 -0.18% -22.33 ASIA ADRS 125.09 -0.18% -0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- > January U.S. rally interrupted as buyers pull back > U.S. debt prices climb on Fed stance, Europe fears > U.S. dollar carried away by Fed pledge > Gold eases off highs to end flat > Oil ends up on Fed plan, U.S. data, Iran threat

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK

- Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk said late on Thursday it will stop servicing its debt in a move that will affect $418 million in repayments.

-- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST

- Singapore's Mapletree Industrial Trust announced on Thursday a distribution per unit of 2.16 Singapore cents for its third quarter, beating its IPO forecast by 14.9 percent, mainly due to higher portfolio occupancy and positive rental revisions.

-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

- The manager of Singapore's Ascott Residence Trust said on Friday it has sold a property known as Somerset Gordon Heights Melbourne in Australia for A$11.7 million ($12.5 million).

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.10 percent on Thursday to 2,894.43 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.18 percent to 12,734.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.57 percent to 1,318.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.46 percent to 2,805.28.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 0.9392 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)