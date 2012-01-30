SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Singapore shares may tread lower on Monday, weighed by slower-than-expected growth in the United States and as poor earnings from major blue chips such as Chevron Corp dragged on U.S. equity indices.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust may be in focus after it posted a 3.2 percent increase in its fourth quarter distribution per unit to 2.47 Singapore cents, helped by higher rents in Singapore and contributions from a recently acquired nursing home in Japan.

> Wall St cuts losses on late buying, more gains seen > U.S. bond prices gain on Europe worries > Perky euro clings to Greece hopes, summit eyed > Gold rises for third day after soft U.S. GDP data > Brent up on Iran; refinery work lifts U.S. gasoline

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC

- Palm oil firm Mewah said a court has dismissed all charges against its subsidiary Mewah-Oils Sdn Bhd and its chairman Cheo Tong Choon. Both had been accused of receiving stolen crude palm oil and falsifying customs-related documents.

-- SBI OFFSHORE LTD

- Oil and gas firm SBI Offshore said on Saturday it has won $30 million worth of new orders since the start of the year from its customers, including rig builders in Asia and international drilling contractors.

-- MICRO-MECHANICS (HOLDINGS) LTD

- Micro-Mechanics, which makes high precision tools, said its net profit for the six months ended December fell 47 percent to S$2 million, hurt by slower sales due to global uncertainties.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.75 percent on Friday to 2,916.26 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.58 percent to 12,660.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.16 percent to 1,316.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.40 percent to 2,816.55.

