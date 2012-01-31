SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Singapore shares may slip on Tuesday after stalled talks between private bondholders and the government to restructure their Greek debt weighed on U.S. equities overnight.

Commodity trader Olam International Ltd may be in focus after it said it was partnering Russian Dairy Company LCC (RUSMOLCO) in the dairy and grains business and will jointly invest $400 million in Russia over the next five years.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.01 -0.25% -3.320 USD/JPY 76.36 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8474 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1729.44 0.05% 0.800 US CRUDE 99.08 0.30% 0.300 DOW JONES 12653.72 -0.05% -6.74 ASIA ADRS 124.40 -0.74% -0.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience > Prices rise on fear Greece troubles may strike Portugal > Yen strength vs USD in focus; euro pressured > Spot gold turns positive, up 0.03 pct > Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS LTD

- Singapore's low cost carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd reported its third consecutive quarterly loss and warned of a possible "significant" annual loss, mainly due to problems with its Australian operation and soaring fuel prices.

It posted a net loss of S$S$17.4 million ($13.9 million) for October-December compared with a profit of S$22.5 million a year ago.

-- TELECOM FIRMS

- Singapore's telecommunications regulator, the Infocomm Development Authority, is introducing several changes to improve the quality of mobile phone and broadband services, from better coverage to allowing consumers to cap data-roaming charges, the Straits Times said on Tuesday.

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD

- Neptune Orient Lines, the world's sixth-largest container shipping firm, said on Monday average revenue per container fell 14 percent in the six weeks to Dec. 30 due to lower rates in major trade lanes.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange Ltd said investors in the United States can now directly trade two of its futures contracts, the FTSE China A50 and MSCI Asia APEX 50 futures from within the country.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.96 percent on Monday to 2,888.29 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.05 percent to 12,653.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.25 percent to 1,313.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.16 percent to 2,811.94.

