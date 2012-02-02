SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Thursday, following overnight gains in U.S. equity on increased optimism that Greece will avoid a messy default and upbeat global manufacturing data.

Main subway operator SMRT Corporation Ltd, whose chief executive resigned last month after a spate of train breakdowns, may be in focus after it said it is investing S$195 million ($155 million) to upgrade its signal system.

Analysts have warned SMRT's costs are expected to rise faster than revenues in coming years as the firm is under pressure to upgrade train services and improve maintenance.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.09 0.89% 11.680 USD/JPY 76.13 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8439 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1745.19 0.09% 1.490 US CRUDE 97.39 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66% 83.55 ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40% 1.74 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St starts February strong on factory data, Greece > Prices fall as risk sentiment improves > Dollar pressured as risk appetite improves > Gold rises on economic optimism, eyes pullback > Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST

- Frasers Commercial Trust, which owns offices, said on Wednesday its distribution per unit for October-December rose 21 percent to 1.51 Singapore cents, helped by higher revenue from its properties.

-- TUAN SING HOLDINGS LTD

- Property developer Tuan Sing said its net profit in the fourth quarter dropped 34 percent to S$25.2 million, hurt by higher costs and a smaller fair value gain compared to a year ago.

-- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD

- Department store operator Parkson Retail Asia said it has appointed Koh Huat Lai to be its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.07 percent on Wednesday to 2,904.76 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.66 percent to 12,716.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.89 percent at 1,324.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.22 percent to 2,848.27.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)