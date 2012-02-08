UPDATE 7-Oil drops on worries of swelling U.S. stockpiles
SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Singapore shares face a cautious start on Wednesday after Greece delayed a decision over the unpopular terms of a new European bailout, taking the edge off investors' appetite for fresh gains.
Budget carrier Tiger Airways Ltd may be in focus after it said it is beginning a search for a chief executive officer to succeed Chin Yau Seng, who will return to Singapore Airlines Ltd.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1347.05 0.2% 2.720 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9663 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1744.85 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 98.73 0.33% 0.320 DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07 ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46 -------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late > Bonds fall on supply, news Greek deal near > Euro scales 8-week peak vs dlr on Greece deal hope > Gold rises nearly 2 pct on Greece bailout optimism > Oil rises on spread trade, Canadian outage
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in Japan and China, said it recently signed 86,900 square metres of new and expansion leases in China, achieving a total leased area of about 5.8 million square metres in the country.
-- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST, BERLIAN LAJU
- First Ship Lease Trust said some subsidiaries of troubled Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk had defaulted on their payment obligations for three chemical tankers.
-- CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD
- Commodities trader Glencore International plc is raising its stake in Singapore-listed Chemoil Energy Ltd, a trader in marine fuel products, to 89.04 percent from 51.54 percent.
-- SATS LTD
- Ground handling firm Sats said its third quarter net profit fell 25 percent to S$38.2 million ($30.68 million) from a year ago, weighed by a loss on the disposal of its British food business Daniels Group.
-- OSIM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Osim International, which makes massage chairs, said its fourth quarter net profit rose 0.8 percent to S$17 million, helped by higher sales.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.6 percent to 2,957.78 points on Tuesday.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.26 percent at 12,878.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.20 percent to 1,347.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.07 percent higher at 2,904.08.
(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2451 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
