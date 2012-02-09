SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Singapore shares may start weaker on Thursday after a run of gains this week, as investors prepare for Chinese inflation data later in the day and wait to see if a deal can be finally reached for a Greek bailout.

Commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd will be in focus after appointing José Luiz Glaser as chief executive officer of its agriculture business, Noble Agri Ltd.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1349.96 0.22% 2.910 USD/JPY 77.05 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0087 -- 0.026 SPOT GOLD 1730.99 -0.14% -2.400 US CRUDE 98.93 0.22% 0.220 DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04% 5.75 ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74% 0.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell > U.S. bonds slightly lower in late trade > Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix > Gold down nearly 1 pct on technicals, euro jitters > Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

- Drug stent maker Bionsensors said its third quarter net profit surged to S$291.5 million from S$13.3 million a year earlier, boosted by a one-off operating gain as a result of the acquisition of JW Medical Systems.

-- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD

- Raffles Education said its net profit in October-December fell 10 percent to S$3.5 million, dragged by a fall in revenue from China due to lower enrolments in the country's private institutions.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.83 percent on Wednesday to 2,982.20 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.04 percent higher at 12,883.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.22 percent to 1,349.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.41 percent to 2,915.86.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)