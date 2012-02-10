SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday, boosted by hopes for progress in the euro zone and a better-than-expected earnings from Southeast Asia's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings.

Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms and spending cuts needed to secure a second bailout.

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings may be in focus after posting an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong loan growth propelled key net interest income up by 17 percent.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990 USD/JPY 77.62 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1729.99 -0.06% -1.010 US CRUDE 99.74 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall Street > US Treasuries fall as Greek deal damps safety demand > Euro hits 2-month high vs dollar on Greek deal > Gold down as technical selling offsets Greek hopes > Brent rises for 8th day after Greek bailout deal

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore agriculture firm Olam International said on Thursday it has bought Nigerian biscuits and candy maker Titanium Holding Company SA for $167 million.

-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD

- Singapore food and beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 23 percent from a year ago to S$177.1 million ($142 million), partly hurt by the loss of its Coca-Cola business and the floods in Thailand.

-- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed China Fishery Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to $23.8 million from a year earlier, helped by higher sales of fish.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.03 percent down on Thursday to 2,981.17 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.05 percent to 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.15 percent to 1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.39 percent to 2,927.23.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2476 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)