SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Singapore shares may open higher on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved an austerity bill needed to secure a second bailout and avoid a messy default.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) may be in focus after it posted a fourth consecutive fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by weakness in Singapore and India.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1342.64 -0.69% -9.310 USD/JPY 77.64 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9983 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1725.79 0.37% 6.400 US CRUDE 99.37 0.71% 0.700 DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23 ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87 -------------------------------------------------------------

> S&P suffers year's biggest loss as Greek deal falters > Bonds up on Greece doubt; data focus next week > Euro slides as market awaits word on Greek deal > Gold falls as Greek bailout talks stall > Crude falls on Greek, oil demand worries

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD, NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS

- ST Engineering said late on Friday it plans to buy satellite telecommunication firm Nera Telecommunications Ltd for S$141.1 million ($112 million).

-- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

- First Ship Lease Trust said on Friday it had demanded the return of three chemical tankers from subsidiaries of troubled Indonesian shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker, as S&P declared the company in default.

-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD

- Shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia said more than half of its malls in China would be up and running in 2012, marking an "inflection point" for the company, which has been investing heavily to develop the projects.

The company reported on Friday after-tax profit hit S$456 million ($365.5 million)for the fiscal 2011 year, a rise of 8.1 percent compared with the previous year.

-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD

- Construction firm Yongnam said its chief executive officer Seow Soon Yong is under investigation by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for possible offences related to insider trading. The company said Seow disputes the allegations by CAD and he will cooperate fully with the investigation.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.71 percent on Friday to 2,960.00 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.69 percent to 12,801.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.69 percent to 1,342.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.80 percent to 2,903.88.

