SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore shares are set to consolidate near six-month highs, with commodities firm Olam International Ltd in the limelight after reporting a 12 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270 USD/JPY 78.39 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1719.39 0.02% 0.290 US CRUDE 100.92 0.18% 0.180 DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24 ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece > Prices gain as retail sales disappoint, Europe weighs > Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing > Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, tracks euro > Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- The commodities firm was hit by margin weakness in its industrial raw material segment, but gave a positive outlook on Tuesday.

-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD

- Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd said its net profit for the three months ended December more than doubled to 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) on higher orders and strong margins.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD

- Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties said its net profit in October-December rose 11 percent to $91.2 million compared with a year ago due to growth in China, and was looking for acquisitions.

-- CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD

- Supplier of marine fuel Chemoil said it recorded a fourth quarter net profit of $19.5 million, reversing from a loss of $1.8 million a year earlier, helped by a surge in revenue and higher gross contribution per metric ton.

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm ST Aerospace said it has been awarded a contract worth $15 million a year to support Korean low fare airline Eastar Jet's engines over 10 years.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.37 percent on Tuesday to 2,987.41 points, its strongest close since early August.

- The Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.03 percent higher at 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.09 percent at 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.02 percent to 2,931.83.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)