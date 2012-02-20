SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Singapore shares are expected to open stronger as Asian markets rose in early trade after China boosted lending capacity, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp is in the limelight following better-than-expected results.

OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest lender reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, buoyed by strong loan growth.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.71 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1732.69 0.55% 9.500 US CRUDE 104.82 1.53% 1.580 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision > US bond prices slip, Greece prospects damp safety bid > Yen slumps, Aussie cheers as China announces stimulus > Gold down on profit-taking, posts slim weekly gain > Brent hits 8-month high near $121 after Iran move

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SBS TRANSIT LTD, COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD , SMRT CORP LTD

- Singapore transport operators may be in focus after the Singapore government said it will spend S$1.1 billion ($869 million) to help bus operators increase the size of their fleets. The city-state will also expand its railway networks.

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD

- Singapore telecommunications firm SingTel said on Monday its Australian subsidiary, Optus Mobile Pty Limited, had agreed to acquire Vividwireless Group Ltd from Network Investment Holdings Pty Ltd for A$230 million ($246.5 million). [ID:nWNAS6843 ]

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Monday it had appointed DBS Bank Ltd, J.P. Morgan and UBS AG as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the firm's planned issue of perpetual capital securities denominated in Singapore dollar.

-- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

- Singapore's Raffles Medical said on Monday its 2011 net profit rose 11.3 percent to S$50.4 million ($40 million) from a year earlier, partly helped by improved operating efficiency, higher patient load, the recruitment of more specialist consultants and a wider range of medical specialties.

Raffles Medical may also benefit from Singapore's plan to double yearly expenditure on healthcare to S$8 billion from the current S$4 billion over the next five years.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.79 percent on Friday to 3,000.59 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.35 percent to 12,949.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.23 percent to 1,361.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.27 percent to 2,951.78.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 0.9333 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)