SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Singapore shares may open higher on Monday, after positive consumer sentiment and new home sales data in the U.S. helped to push the S&P 500 to its highest level in four years.
Singapore property and hotel firm UOL Group Ltd may be in focus after it posted on Friday a 12 percent drop in full-year net profit, mainly due to higher taxes and lower fair value gains, and said it was cautious about prospects in 2012.
> S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years > Bonds rise on Europe worries, surging oil > Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm > Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks > Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- FIRST RESOURCES LTD
- Palm oil firm First Resources said its fourth quarter net profit rose 10.4 percent to $77.8 million from a year ago, driven by higher palm oil prices and sales volumes.
-- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Property firm SC Global said it booked a net loss of S$18.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to a net profit of S$45.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower property sales.
-- VENTURE CORP LTD
- Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower sales.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.33 percent on Friday to 2,978.08 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent at 12,982.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17 percent to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.23 percent to 2,963.75.
(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)