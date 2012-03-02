SINGAPORE, March 2 Singapore shares may rise on Friday after Seoul and Tokyo stocks opened higher, as sentiment was buoyed by positive economic data in the United States and hopes that the European Central Bank's second cash injection would ease the region's financial woes.
Genting Singapore may be in focus after the casino operator said late on Thursday it was seeking new investment opportunities after pricing S$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) worth of perpetual bonds at a lower-than-expected yield.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.09 0.62% 8.410 USD/JPY 81.12 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0313 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1719.39 0.12% 2.030 US CRUDE 108.98 0.13% 0.140 DOW JONES 12980.30 0.22% 28.23 ASIA ADRS 131.38 0.59% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street returns to 2008 highs on banks > U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed > Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen > Gold rebounds 1.5 pct after rout, support seen > Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's biggest telecom firm, said on Friday it has priced $700 million of 5.5-year notes at 2.375 percent.
-- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD, EZION HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings said on Thursday it had sold 60 million shares in Ezion Holdings to strengthen its cash position. Ezra also said its subsea orderbook had exceeded $1 billion and it expects its backlog to reach $2 billion.
-- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminum components for trains, said on Thursday its joint venture company, Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport, had secured a metro contract worth 526.9 million yuan ($83.6 million) in China.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.51 percent on Thursday to 2,978.84 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.22 percent to 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.62 percent to 1,374.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.74 percent to 2,988.97.
(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)