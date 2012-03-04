SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Monday after U.S. stocks closed weaker, with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd likely to be in focus.

SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms firm, said on Monday it will set up a new organisational structure focused more on products than geographical divisions and will buy Amobee Inc, a U.S.-based mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321 million.

Singapore Airlines said on Friday it will raise its fuel surcharge for tickets issued on or after March 8 due to persistently high fuel prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460 USD/JPY 81.66 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9791 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1710.99 -0.05% -0.780 US CRUDE 106.92 0.21% 0.220 DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73 ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street slips but S&P up for third straight week > U.S. bonds gain on Fed buys, breaking three-day fall > Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle > Gold falls 3.5 pct in the week, more weakness seen > Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL CORP LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

- Norway's Statoil is tendering for at least two new jack-up drilling rigs at up to $500 million each as it seeks more effective, standardised equipment to work Norway's oilfields in a tight rig market not geared to its needs.

-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

- Singapore's Mapletree Logistics Trust appointed Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd and DBS Bank Ltd as joint lead managers and bookrunners to consider an issuance of Singapore dollar denominated perpetual securities.

-- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK

- Singapore-listed Indonesian shipping company Berlian Laju Tanker, which had announced a standstill on payment of its debts, said on Friday it appointed an advisory firm to come up with a restructuring plan.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.49 percent on Friday to 2,993.49 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.02 percent to 12,977.57 on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.32 percent to 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.43 percent to 2,976.19.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)