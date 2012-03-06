SINGAPORE, March 6 Singapore shares may open lower on Tuesday, tracking U.S. stocks which retreated overnight after China cut its growth target for 2012, and the world's second-largest rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd is likely to be in focus.

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of shares in Sembcorp Marine, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1364.33 -0.39% -5.300 USD/JPY 81.52 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1704.76 -0.06% -1.030 US CRUDE 107.19 0.44% 0.470 DOW JONES 12962.81 -0.11% -14.76 ASIA ADRS 128.52 -1.37% -1.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street slips as China trims growth target > US bonds slip on brighter US outlook; worries remain > China worries hit growth currencies; euro off lows > Gold drops on China, eyes key technical support > Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NOBLE GROUP LTD

- Gloucester Coal's board of directors will unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's Australian unit, Yanzhou Coal said on Monday.

Gloucester's major shareholder Noble Group has already expressed support for the proposed deal.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange said on Monday the daily average value of securities traded on the bourse rose 41 percent in February from the previous month.

-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore oil and gas services firm Swiber said on Tuesday it had won contracts worth around $36 million for vessel chartering services in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Asia. With the latest wins, Swiber's order backlog rose to over $1.1 billion.

-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore contract manufacturer Hi-P International said on Monday it had accepted an offer of a $30 million revolving credit facility from the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd. The company said it intends to apply it for general working capital purposes.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.06 percent lower on Monday to 2,991.80 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.11 percent to 12,962.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.39 percent to 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.86 percent to 2,950.48.

