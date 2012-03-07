SINGAPORE, March 7 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened lower on fresh concerns about slowing global growth and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring.

Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd may be in focus after announcing its Australian subsidiary had received approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia to operate a maximum of 64 sectors per day from October 2012.

This is an increase from the current limit of 38 sectors per day and the approval will be implemented progressively from July through October, the carrier said in a filing. It also said it will establish a second Australian base in Sydney.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.36 -1.54% -20.970 USD/JPY 80.62 -0.31% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9496 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1674.66 0.04% 0.720 US CRUDE 104.94 0.23% 0.250 DOW JONES 12759.15 -1.57% -203.66 ASIA ADRS 125.57 -2.30% -2.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street marks first big loss of 2012 > US bond prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns > Commodity currencies, euro hit on renewed Greek fears > Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears > Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NOBLE GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group will vote all its shares in Australia's Gloucester Coal in favour of a merger with Yancoal Australia and will get A$412 million ($440 million) under the deal terms. {ID:nL5E8E62GM]

-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore oil services firm Ezion Holdings said on Wednesday it had secured a charter contract worth around $65.7 million over a four-year period to provide a liftboat to support a state-linked power generation enterprise in China.

-- PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD

- Singapore-listed fishing firm Pacific Andes said on Tuesday it plans to do a rights issue of up to 1.676 billion rights shares at S$0.14 each, on the basis of one rights share for every two existing ordinary shares.

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD

- Singapore's OCBC said on Wednesday it had priced $1 billion of fixed rate senior bonds due March 13, 2015. The bonds will bear interest at a rate of 1.625 percent per annum, the bank said.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2 percent on Tuesday to 2,932.01 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.57 percent to 12,759.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.54 percent to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.36 percent to 2,910.32.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)