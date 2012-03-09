SINGAPORE, March 9 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Friday, after an overwhelming majority of Greek bondholders agreed to a debt swap deal that would lighten the country's debt burden.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.91 0.98% 13.280 USD/JPY 81.55 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1701.09 0.10% 1.750 US CRUDE 106.8 0.21% 0.220 DOW JONES 12907.94 0.55% 70.61 ASIA ADRS 129.13 1.74% 2.21 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes > Prices fall as support for Greek deal grows > Euro up on Greek relief; China, U.S. data next > Gold rises 1 pct on economic optimism, Greek debt > Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CAPITAMALL TRUST

- CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping centres, said it has secured S$800 million ($638.44 million) worth of committed bank facilities without using any property as security, and that can be used to refinance its borrowing.

-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

- Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced residences, said it has agreed to buy 60 percent of Japanese apartment Citadines Karasuma-Gojo Kyoto from Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd and Citadines Ippan Shadan Hojin for about S$19 million.

-- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD

- Orchard Parade Holdings said it has appointed Lucas Chow as its chief executive officer and managing director, and Vincent Yik as its chief financial officer, with effect from March 15.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.96 percent to 2,970.38.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.55 percent to 12,907.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.98 percent to 1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 1.18 percent higher at 2,970.42.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2531 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Davies)