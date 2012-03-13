SINGAPORE, March 13 Singapore shares are set for a higher start on Tuesday following early gains in Asian markets, with the spotlight on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement due later in the day.

Stock markets in Australia, Japan and South Korea traded higher on Tuesday.

Sembcorp Marine may be in focus after it said it's Jurong shipyard won a $385.5 million contract to build a semi-submersible well intervention rig for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1371.09 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 82.33 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0331 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1700.89 0.11% 1.840 US CRUDE 106.63 0.27% 0.310 DOW JONES 12959.71 0.29% 37.69 ASIA ADRS 128.85 -0.95% -1.23 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St > Bonds steady to higher ahead of Fed meeting > Dollar off highs as Fed looms; yen wary of BOJ > Gold falls on weaker sentiment, eyes on FOMC > Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OCEANUS GROUP LTD

- Abalone breeder Oceanus Group said it will issue 277.8 million new shares to 19 investors at S$0.072 each, as part of a corporate restructuring of the firm.

-- CAPITAMALL TRUST

- CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping centres, said it had priced an issue of $400 million fixed rate notes with a tenure of six years.

-- TIGER AIRWAYS LTD

- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 384,000 passengers in February, 19 percent lower than a year ago. The average load factor across Asia and Australia for last month was 81 percent, down from 83 percent a year ago.

-- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD

- Lian Beng Group said it has established a new subsidiary, Sin Lian, as part of its plans to list its engineering and concrete business on the Taiwan stock exchange.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.03 percent on Monday to 2,962.18 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.29 percent to 12,959.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was 0.02 percent higher at 1,371.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.16 percent to 2,983.66.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)