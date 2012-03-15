SINGAPORE, March 15 Singapore shares may
have a cautious start on Thursday after a mixed performance in
U.S. stocks overnight. Tokyo opened higher but Seoul edged
downward in early trade.
Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings may be in
focus after it proposed a placement of up to 101.07 million new
shares at S$0.635 each -- a 9.74 percent discount to the volume
weighted average price of shares traded on Tuesday. The stock
resumes trading on Thursday after a Wednesday suspension.
Swiber aims to raise net proceeds of around S$62.5 million
($49.3 million) to fund general working capital requirements.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.28 -0.12% -1.670
USD/JPY 83.92 0.29% 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2776 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1643.86 0.11% 1.760
US CRUDE 105.65 0.21% 0.220
DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42
ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- JAYA HOLDINGS
- Singapore's offshore shipping and shipbuilding firm, Jaya
Holdings, said chief executive Chan Mun Lye will retire at the
end of the month. Venkatraman Sheshashayee will become CEO
effective April 1.
-- SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD
- Technical charts suggest the engineering unit of Singapore
Airlines may be overbought at current levels as it is trading
near its resistance level of S$4.10. The stock's Relative
Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 75. A level above
70 is considered overbought.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore's largest lender priced $750 million in fixed
rate subordinated notes due Sept 21 2022 under its $15 billion
Global Medium Term Note Programme. The notes will bear a fixed
coupon of 3.625 percent in the first five years.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.25 percent on Wednesday to 3,026.40 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.12
percent to 13,194.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
retreated 0.12 percent to 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index
closed 0.03 percent higher at 3,040.73.
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)