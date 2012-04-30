SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore shares may open higher on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, with bourse operator Singapore Exchange Ltd and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd likely to be in focus.

Singapore and Malaysia expect to link their stock exchanges in June this year to allow brokers in one country to buy shares in the other without having to go through an intermediary, the two countries' bourse operators said on Friday.

Indofood Agri said on Monday its first-quarter net profit fell 27 percent to 377 billion rupiah ($41 million) from a year earlier, partly hit by lower average selling prices of palm products and rubber as well as higher production costs.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.36 0.24% 3.380 USD/JPY 80.33 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1664.46 0.13% 2.140 US CRUDE 104.78 -0.14% -0.150 DOW JONES 13228.31 0.18% 23.69 ASIA ADRS 127.55 0.43% 0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results > US bonds rise as slower US growth supports demand > Dollar ends week on a down note post US GDP data > Gold posts biggest weekly rise since late Feb > Oil little changed in thin, tug-of-war trade

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

- Raffles Medical said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 11 percent to S$11.6 million ($9.4 million) from a year earlier on the back of better operating performance, partly driven by higher patient load.

-- SINGAPORE POST LTD

- Singapore Post said on Friday underlying net profit, excluding one-off items, for its fourth quarter fell 23 percent to S$26.8 million from a year earlier, hurt by a slower economy and higher cost pressures.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was flat on Friday at 2,981.58 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.18 percent to 13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.24 percent to 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.61 percent to 3,069.20.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 9189.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) ($1 = 1.2385 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)