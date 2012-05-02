GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SINGAPORE, May 2 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, after data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected last month boosted U.S. stocks overnight.
Subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd will be in focus after it reported on Monday a 59 percent drop in fourth quarter net profit to S$13.9 million ($11.2 million), hurt by higher operating expenses and the impairment of goodwill on its bus operations.
It declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents compared with 6.75 cents a year ago.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.82 0.57% 7.910 USD/JPY 80.17 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9506 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1661.69 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 105.87 -0.27% -0.290 DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69 ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31 -------------------------------------------------------------
> Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data > Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data > Yen off highs, China HSBC PMI eyed > Gold falls on strong US data, ends five-day rise > Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth
Stocks and factors to watch:
- CAPITALAND LTD
- CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, on Monday reported a 31 percent CLIMB in first quarter net profit to S$133.2 million, helped by higher operating income and larger portfolio gains.
- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Luxury property developer SC Global said it expects to report a net loss of S$10 million for January-March due to lower sales of its developments. That compares to a net profit of S$72.8 million a year ago.
- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD
- Coal miner Sakari Resources said its first quarter net profit plunged 65 percent to S$14.5 million from a year ago, hurt by lower production and sales. It said margins were also pressured by strong inflationary factors in Indonesia and higher fuel prices.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.10 percent to 2,978.57 points on Monday.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.50 percent to 13,279.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.57 percent to 1,405.82, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.13 percent to 3,050.44.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.