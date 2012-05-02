SINGAPORE, May 2 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, after data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected last month boosted U.S. stocks overnight.

Subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd will be in focus after it reported on Monday a 59 percent drop in fourth quarter net profit to S$13.9 million ($11.2 million), hurt by higher operating expenses and the impairment of goodwill on its bus operations.

It declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents compared with 6.75 cents a year ago.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.82 0.57% 7.910 USD/JPY 80.17 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9506 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1661.69 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 105.87 -0.27% -0.290 DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69 ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data > Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data > Yen off highs, China HSBC PMI eyed > Gold falls on strong US data, ends five-day rise > Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth

Stocks and factors to watch:

- CAPITALAND LTD

- CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, on Monday reported a 31 percent CLIMB in first quarter net profit to S$133.2 million, helped by higher operating income and larger portfolio gains.

- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD

- Luxury property developer SC Global said it expects to report a net loss of S$10 million for January-March due to lower sales of its developments. That compares to a net profit of S$72.8 million a year ago.

- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD

- Coal miner Sakari Resources said its first quarter net profit plunged 65 percent to S$14.5 million from a year ago, hurt by lower production and sales. It said margins were also pressured by strong inflationary factors in Indonesia and higher fuel prices.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.10 percent to 2,978.57 points on Monday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.50 percent to 13,279.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.57 percent to 1,405.82, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.13 percent to 3,050.44.

