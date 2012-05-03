SINGAPORE, May 3 Singapore shares may fall on Thursday following weak economic data from the United States and the euro zone, with contract manufacturer Hi-P International and shipbuilder COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd likely to be in focus.

Hi-P reported on late on Wednesday a 91 percent drop in quarterly net profit despite higher revenue, but said it expects robust orders in the second half.

COSCO meanwhile said it had secured a contract worth more than $200 million from COTEMAR S.A. De C.V. to build a semi-submersible accommodation vessel.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.31 -0.25% -3.510 USD/JPY 80.12 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9277 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.46 -0.07% -1.170 US CRUDE 105.28 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 13268.57 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 126.16 -0.23% -0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Dow, S&P 500 fall as private-sector hiring spurs worry > U.S. bonds rise on weak U.S, European data > Euro falls third day as weak data weighs before ECB > Gold falls on weak physical buying, soft jobs data > Oil sags on inventory build, soft data

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Ascendas REIT, an industrial property trust, said on Thursday it plans to raise up to S$306 million ($246.6 million) through a private placement of 150 million new units for between S$1.99 and S$2.04 a unit. Ascendas, whose units are suspended from trading, last changed hands at S$2.09 a unit.

-- UPP HOLDINGS LTD

- UPP Holdings, which currently manufactures paper and paper packaging products, will go into infrastructure-related businesses such as power and construction supplies, property development and distribution of consumer products.

The company will focus on emerging markets in Southeast Asia, particularly Myanmar, it said on Wednesday.

-- PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Parkway Life REIT said on Wednesday its first-quarter distribution per unit rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.56 Singapore cents, helped by its acquisitions in Japan, higher rent from Singapore properties and savings from lower financing costs.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.93 percent on Wednesday to 3,006.14 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.08 percent lower to 13,268.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.25 percent to 1,402.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.31 percent to 3,059.85.

