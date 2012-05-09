SINGAPORE, May 10 Singapore shares may be weighed down on Thursday by weak quarterly earnings from blue chip companies including Singapore Airlines Ltd, Neptune Orient Lines Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd .

Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier with a market value of $10 billion, will be in focus after it posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5 million), hit by weak demand and high fuel prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1354.58 -0.67% -9.140 USD/JPY 79.64 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8262 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1589.45 -0.06% -1.000 US CRUDE 96.41 -0.41% -0.410 DOW JONES 12835.06 -0.75% -97.03 ASIA ADRS 121.23 -0.28% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound > Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate > Euro at 3-1/2 month low as debt crisis fears rise > Gold falls below $1,600 on euro zone uncertainty > Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD

- NOL, the world's seventh-largest container shipper, reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss of $254 million, hit by low freight rates and soaring fuel costs, and warned of overcapacity in the sector.

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD

- SingTel reported a lower-than-expected 2.5 percent rise in fiscal fourth quarter net profit on Thursday as stronger contributions from its units in Indonesia and Thailand were offset by weakness in India.

-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

- UOB posted a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to higher loan margins and fees and said it will pursue growth opportunities in the region.

-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD

- The property arm of Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd said on Wednesday it is partnering with Singapore-based CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to build a shopping mall with a development cost around 500 million ringgit ($163.56 million) in Kuala Lumpur.

-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

- Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig builder, reported a 25 percent drop in first quarter net profit to S$113 million on Wednesday, partly due to lower margins on the rigs it delivered compared to a year ago.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.06 percent on Wednesday to 2,900.91 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.75 percent at 12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.67 percent to 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.39 percent lower at 2,934.71.

