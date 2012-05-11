SINGAPORE, May 11 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Friday after U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on a surprising revelation that JPMorgan Chase & Co faces significant mark-to-market losses.

Genting Singapore PLC, which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, may be in focus after it posted a 33 percent fall in first quarter net profit on Thursday and said it was looking for new projects to expand its business.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.99 0.25% 3.410 USD/JPY 79.89 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8566 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1593.65 -0.01% -0.080 US CRUDE 96.23 -0.88% -0.850 DOW JONES 12855.04 0.16% 19.98 ASIA ADRS 121.48 0.21% 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Surprising JPMorgan loss hits stock market late > US Treasury prices dip on jobs data > Euro snaps 8-session drop, up from 3-1/2 month low > Gold rises on bargain hunting, Europe worry eases > Oil ends mixed on China, OPEC, U.S. jobs data

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP

- OCBC, Singapore's second-largest lender, on Friday posted a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by stronger loans, trading and investment income as well as an increase in contributions from its insurance arm.

-- NOBLE GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble posted a 46 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to $110.1 million on Thursday, hurt by what it described as a loss on supply chain assets.

-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD

- City Developments, Southeast Asia's second-largest developer, posted a 45 percent drop in first quarter net profit to S$156.8 million ($125.1 million) on Thursday, hurt by lower margins from property development and an absence of one-time gains.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- The Singapore bourse operator said on Thursday its dark pool joint venture Chi-East will unwind its operations over the next two weeks as business volumes were weak and unlikely to improve.

-- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD

- Asia Pacific Breweries said its second quarter net profit fell 7.3 percent to S$62.9 million due to an exceptional loss related to the impairment of a Chinese unit Jiangsu Dafuhao Breweries Co.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.09 percent higher on Thursday to 2,903.60 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.16 percent to 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.25 percent to 1,357.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.04 percent to 2,933.64.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)