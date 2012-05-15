SINGAPORE, May 15 Singapore shares may open lower on Tuesday as an apparent political stalemate in Greece adds to concerns over slower global economic growth.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.35 -1.11% -15.040 USD/JPY 79.83 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7774 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1558.9 0.14% 2.250 US CRUDE 94.32 -0.49% -0.460 DOW JONES 12695.35 -0.98% -125.25 ASIA ADRS 118.51 -1.54% -1.85 -------------------------------------------------------------

> S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late > Europe, China worries push yields lower > Euro drops to near 4-month low on Greek deadlock > Gold drops to 4-1/2 month low as euro sinks > Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD

- Public transport operator ComfortDelGro said its first quarter net profit rose 6.8 percent to S$53.5 million ($42.6 million), helped by higher revenue that benefited from a stronger Australian dollar and Chinese yuan.

-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD

- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Monday it carried 466,000 passengers in April, 25 percent lower than a year earlier, due to a drop in its Australia operations. Its load factor fell 8 percentage points to 80 percent last month.

-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD

- Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said its net profit fell 13 percent to 270 million Norwegian crowns ($45.5 million) from a year earlier, weighed down by a drop in revenue and operating profit.

-- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD

- Chinese property developer Yanlord Land said its net profit for the first quarter dropped 49.4 percent to 135.6 million yuan ($21.5 million) from a year earlier, partly due to a fall in sales.

-- PROPERTY

- Singapore's housing minister said on Monday the government continues to have concerns about the residential property market, in particular tiny "shoebox" apartments, and will not hesitate to take more action if needed.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.67 percent to 2,864,12 points on Monday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.98 percent to 12,695.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 1.11 percent to 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 1.06 percent lower at 2,902.58.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 1.2574 Singapore dollars)