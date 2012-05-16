UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
Singapore shares are likely to fall on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street overnight as the failure of Greece to form a government raised concerns of an upheaval of the euro zone.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1330.66 -0.57% -7.690 USD/JPY 80.27 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7705 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1541.56 -0.16% -2.540 US CRUDE 93.14 -0.89% -0.840 DOW JONES 12632.00 -0.50% -63.35 ASIA ADRS 117.13 -1.16% -1.38 -------------------------------------------------------------
> S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late > Prices flat as Greece ofsets profit-taking > Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns > Gold hits 4-1/2 mo low, Greece heads for elections > Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodity firm Olam said its net profit for the third quarter fell 22.5 percent to S$98.7 million from a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its industrial raw materials segment.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines filled 68.5 percent of the space on its planes for passengers and cargo in April, lower than the 69.6 percent in March but slightly higher than the 68 percent a year earlier.
-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD
- United Engineers said its first quarter net profit fell 50 percent to S$9.7 million from a year ago, hurt by the absence of revenue from property development and a one-off sale of its unit UE Print Media Hub.
-- OCEANUS GROUP
- Abalone breeder Oceanus Group said it swung to a loss of 39.1 million yuan in the first quarter, compared to a net profit of 121.9 million yuan a year ago, hit partly by higher operating expenses.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.44 percent on Tuesday to 2,876.70 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.50 percent to 12,632.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.57 percent to 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.30 percent to 2,893.76.
(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
