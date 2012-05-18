SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore shares may fall on Friday as an escalating banking crisis in Spain and the political uncertainty in Greece fueled concerns of a euro zone break-up.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest oil rig builder, may be in focus after announcing it had secured three contracts worth a total of S$130 million ($103 million).

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1304.86 -1.51% -19.940 USD/JPY 79.4 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7022 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1574.78 0.10% 1.530 US CRUDE 92.61 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 12442.49 -1.24% -156.06 ASIA ADRS 114.51 -0.59% -0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day > U.S. bonds climb on weak data, Europe worries > Yen advances; Greece, Spain woes slam euro > Gold rallies from rout on technicals; dead-cat bounce > Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD

- Healthway Medical said on Thursday it plans to place out up to 135 million new shares at S$0.075 each, a 7.4 percent discount to the last closing price of S$0.081.

The proceeds of around S$10.1 million will be used for business expansion in Singapore and China, loan repayment, as well as working capital and corporate purposes, it said.

-- UNITED INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD

- United Industrial said its subsidiary had awarded the main building contract worth about S$337 million for the UIC Building Redevelopment Project at 5 Shenton Way, Singapore, to Samsung C & T Corp. Construction is scheduled to start in September 2012.

-- IPC CORP LTD

- IPC Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a piece of land to build a 75-unit condominium project in Oiso, Japan. The project, costing a total of around 2.48 billion yen ($31.2 million), is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2013.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped 0.30 percent on Thursday to 2,822.61 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.24 percent to 12,442.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.51 percent to 1,304.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.10 percent to 2,813.69.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 79.5400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)