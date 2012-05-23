SINGAPORE, May 23 Singapore shares may fall on Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened lower on concerns over Europe, with animal drug manufacturer China Animal Healthcare Ltd likely to be in focus.

China Animal said on Tuesday it may delist its shares from the Singapore Exchange. The company said it intends to maintain the primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.63 0.05% 0.640 USD/JPY 80.02 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7637 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1563.39 -0.29% -4.510 US CRUDE 91.38 -0.51% -0.480 DOW JONES 12502.81 -0.01% -1.67 ASIA ADRS 114.14 -0.31% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street ends flat after late volatility > US bond prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales > Euro tumbles on Greek exit fears > Gold down almost 1.5 pct as selling snowballs > Oil falls on Iran talks progress, euro worries

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday that it will launch the first ever offshore Indonesian equity futures contract in June.

The contract will be based on the MSCI Indonesia index and is pitched at overseas investors looking for exposure to South East Asia's biggest economy or to act as a hedge against their existing investments in the country.

-- SWEE HONG LTD

- Civil engineering firm Swee Hong is making its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT). It sold 97.8 million shares, of which 68.5 million were new shares, at S$0.225 each. DMG & Partners Securities Pte Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp were the joint issue managers and underwriters.

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD

- Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm SingTel said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire GTW Holdings Private Ltd, which owns Singapore food website HungryGoWhere, for S$12 million ($9.5 million). GTW's operations will be merged with SingTel's inSing.com, a lifestyle and local search site.

-- NOBLE GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group announced on Tuesday its $2.4 billion equivalent revolving credit facilities. Noble said it will be used for refinancing some debt and for general corporate purposes.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.20 percent on Tuesday to 2,823.75 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.01 percent lower to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.05 percent to 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.29 percent to 2,839.08.

