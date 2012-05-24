SINGAPORE, May 24 Singapore shares may see a weak start, as investors remain wary of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone and ahead of key Chinese manufacturing data later in the day.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1318.86 0.17% 2.230 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.738 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1558.96 -0.14% -2.120 US CRUDE 90.29 0.43% 0.390 DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66 ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St finishes flat in late reversal > Bonds climb on Greece exit fears > Euro hits nearly 2-year low on Greek exit fears > Gold lower but recovers some ground > Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

- United Overseas Bank said it has established a HK$30 billion certificate of deposit programme. Net proceeds from the issue of the security will be used for its Hong Kong branch's funding requirements.

-- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD

- Bukit Sembawang Estates said its fourth quarter net profit fell 18 percent to S$21.5 million from a year ago, hurt by a slide in revenue.

-- SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORP LTD

- Singapore Shipping Corp said its fourth quarter net profit rose 43.8 percent to $2.1 million from a year ago, helped by a 19.7 percent rise in revenue.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.53 percent on Wednesday to 2,780.42 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.05 percent to 12,496.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17 percent to 1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.39 percent to 2,850.12.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)